NCWV Airport ‘moves the mountain’ and is ready to build terminal

By John Blashke
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major expansion project at the North-Central West Virginia Airport is one step closer to reality. It only took moving about 3-million cubic yards of dirt to make it happen.

The expansion was dubbed the ‘Move that Mountain Project’. It involved leveling dirt over a 50-acre area and filling in 2 valleys.

Gov. Jim Justice was on hand today for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the expansion site.

Now they can begin the next phase of the project, building a new terminal.

Airport Director Rick Rock estimates the project will result in a $2-billion annual financial impact for the area. Last year it was just over a billion.

“We’ve had a lot of good momentum lately getting all of this done during the pandemic -- all the challenges the world faces,” said Rock. “I think West Virginia is a leader and in North-Central West Virginia we can do great things -- we move mountains.”

Gov. Justice went on to say there’s no better example of economic development in the state.

