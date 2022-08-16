Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Clarksburg eatery announced that they will be closing after seven years.

My Mother’s Daughter, located on Main Street, announced they are shutting their doors.

In a Facebook post, the owners say they are closing for personal reasons but will continue to do business “in smaller increments” out of their home.

The storefront’s final day will be this Friday, August 19.

The following is a Facebook post from the restaurant’s page:

Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week
