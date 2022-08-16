Reports of flooding in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall.

According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding.

The following roads are reportedly flooding:

Country Club Rd. near Kids R Special

Rt 250 / Pike Street at the intersection to Smith Rd.

5th Street / Benoni Ave.

The list will be updated as more reports of flooding become available.

A flood advisory is in effect for Marion County until 12:15 p.m. this afternoon. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the area with up to another half inch expected.

The flood advisory includes Fairmont, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville and Colfax.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.