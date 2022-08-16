Reports of flooding in Marion County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall.

According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding.

The following roads are reportedly flooding:

  • Country Club Rd. near Kids R Special
  • Rt 250 / Pike Street at the intersection to Smith Rd.
  • 5th Street / Benoni Ave.

The list will be updated as more reports of flooding become available.

A flood advisory is in effect for Marion County until 12:15 p.m. this afternoon. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the area with up to another half inch expected.

The flood advisory includes Fairmont, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville and Colfax.

