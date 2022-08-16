Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound in Marion County
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A major semi-truck fire has shut down both lanes southbound on I-79 in Marion County.
The fire was called in just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.
Traffic on I-79 south is backed up for several miles due to both lanes being closed.
A medical examiner has been called to the scene, according to the Marion County 911 Center.
Details are extremely limited at this time. 5 News has a reporter on the scene working to get details.
