Stonewall Resort to host Labor Day fireworks dinner party

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort will be hosting a fireworks dinner party at Lightburn’s Restaurant on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The event offers a front-row seat to a fireworks display and a delectable three-course dinner that features Appalachian ingredients.

“Our Labor Day Fireworks Dinner Party, along with a host of outdoor experiences available to all, offers a great ‘last hurrah’ for friends and family to spend time together before school and fall activities get in full swing,” said Andre’ D’Amour, resort general manager.

D’Amour noted the Fireworks Dinner Party combines great food and a breathtaking setting at the highest point of the resort property for a perfect place to watch the fireworks.

The event begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 with dinner service starting at 5:30 p.m. Live music will be offered on the Lightburn’s patio by Alex O’Neil from 8 - 11 p.m. The fireworks show will begin around 9 p.m.

Admission includes exclusive access to the restaurant and balconies, dinner service, and two drinks tickets per person (beer & wine only). Capacity is limited and reservations are required.

Call 304-269-8880 to make a reservation.

Click here for more information.

