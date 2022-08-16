West Virginia Secretary of State recruits poll workers

(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is looking for registered voters to become poll workers for the November 8 general election.

August 16 is designated as National Poll Worker Recruitment day by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Potential poll workers must be registered to vote and is appointed by the county clerks’ office in their home county.

For more information on how you can sign up to be an alternate poll worker, go to register to become a poll worker.

