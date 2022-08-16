WVa providing free COVID tests, vaccines at schools

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said.

A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.

Schools that are interested in having a van come to an event should contact their local health department, the statement said.

DHHR also is offering to send free rapid COVID-19 test kits to interested schools and provide them with air purifiers and sanitizing supplies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MM 143 - MM 146 Sunday, Aug. 14
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
Edward Barker
West Union man charged after 7 children found living in ‘filthy’ home
John Lawson Magruder
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
The tour will arrive at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, November 19,...
Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch bringing tour to West Virginia

Latest News

WVSP asking for support for ‘best looking cruiser’ contest
Flooding in Marion County
Reports of flooding in Marion County
West Virginia Secretary of State recruits poll workers
WVU OLine Prepares for the Backyard Brawl
WVU OLine Prepares for the Backyard Brawl