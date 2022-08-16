WVU receives $930k for mobile wastewater testing lab

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will receive $930,000 to develop and equip a mobile wastewater-testing laboratory that will be used across the Mountain State.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says the mobile lab will help forecast infectious disease outbreaks and detect where drug misuse may be widespread.

The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending request secured by Senator Manchin.

“Detecting infectious diseases before they spread across our communities is critical to protecting our fellow West Virginians,” Senator Manchin said. West Virginia University continues to be a leader in critical scientific and public health research, and I am pleased my earmark request will support their continued efforts to keep our communities safe.”

Modern lab tests of community wastewater can identify infectious disease agents, including signs of Hepatitis, HIV, COVID-19, elements of antibiotic resistance and other substances.

“Wastewater testing has quickly become a crucial public health tool in detecting the spread of COVID and other infectious diseases,” said Timothy Driscoll, associate professor of biology at West Virginia University. “Thanks to Senator Manchin’s support, this mobile wastewater testing lab will enable WVU to bring this capability directly to communities and large events and remain a leader in using this powerful tool to protect the health of West Virginia communities.”

