$162k announced to preserve, digitize historic WVU news publications

100 year-old newspaper
100 year-old newspaper(KXII)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will receive $162,555 from the National Endowment for the Humanities as announced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.

The funding is available through the National Digital Newspaper Program and will support preserving and digitizing historic news publications at WVU.

“The National Endowment for the Humanities continues to be a strong partner for higher education institutions in West Virginia through their support for educational opportunities and historic projects across the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.

“It’s important that we preserve our history, and that includes establishing a digital database of historical newspapers, which are often relied on as a resource for studying many topics,” Senator Capito said. “I appreciate the National Endowment for the Humanities and their continued support for historic preservation efforts like this one happening at WVU.”

