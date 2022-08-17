Fairmont Senior football is ready to continue tradition follow Class AA State Title

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior returns this fall following their underdog run to the Class AA State title last fall.

“The most important lesson, probably experience for these guys is that anytime you’re done or out or whatever. However grave the situation, we feel we can still play back and have a chance to win,” said Head Coach Nick Bartic.

That’s exactly what Fairmont Senior football accomplished last fall.

After sneaking into the final spot of the Class AA postseason, they battled their way through to their third State Champion title in the last four years.

“Never be counted out. You know we came in as a 16th seed, people didn’t think we’d beat the number one team and so on. We knew who we were, we knew who we were the whole year, we knew how to get in and if we got in we knew what we were gonna do,” said Junior Dylan Ours.

It’s no surprise the expectations are high this year.

“Make it to the state championship and you got to win. That’s how it is here,” Ours said.

Even with that standard, the tradition goes far beyond “W’s” on a scoresheet.

“I think it’s more or less playing for the team on the front of your jersey. I feel like if you stick with each other, it’s all about team. If you have your team with you, I think that’s tradition enough, everyone here, every practice, we hold ourselves polar bear pride,” Sophomore Brody Whitehair said.

It’s the fuel of tradition that continues to shape Polar Bear football year in and year out.

“Discipline, in our jersey and our colors and being at Fairmont Senior,” Senior Brayln Michael said.

This season is shaping up to look pretty promising for the reigning state champs.

Brody Whitehair is back at QB after a season-ending ACL tear last fall. They’re seeing major improvements on the line.

Great athleticism and intelligence for the game in their running backs and a determination from the young guys built from experience that the upperclassmen have provided.

“Previous years, I had leaders in front of me. I know I’m the leader, so I have to enforce my team to do the right things here in practice to get us ready for the games,” Senior Germaine Lewis said.

They continue to work to be the best versions of themselves in Polar Bear blue.

“If we all come together, it’s gonna be beautiful,” Michael said.

