Fairmont State aims to develop youthful stars this season

Fairmont State football
Fairmont State football(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State football ended its season last year with a 5-6 record.

The team returns with a lot of talent from last year’s team.

Miles Miree returns as a sophomore after leading the team in rushing yards as a freshman.

Michael Floria led the team in passing yards as a freshman, and Brocton Blair led the team in tackles as a freshman.

With an apparent fountain of youth at his disposal, Coach Jason Woodman says that this season is about developing those youthful stars into supernovas.

“We hope that all of the guys who played last year, on game day, will show up and have a little bit of experience,” Coach Woodman said. “There’s still tons of sophomores on the team. We have a huge freshman class, and a lot of those guys are expecting to get on the field and play and contribute. It’s going to be interesting to see how we pan out. I think we are excited for the future. We’re excited with where we’re at right now. We know we have a long way to go, but we feel like we’re pulling it fairly well. Sometimes it’s hard, but a lot of times it’s fun too. You get a bunch of new guys in here and challenge them on a daily basis. Put them in situations that they’ve never been in before and see how they respond. We have a good group of sophomores that have played a lot of football and a lot of leaders there too. They’ve helped, but as a whole they are young, and as a coach, it is a little more challenging.”

