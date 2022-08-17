Fairmont State continues White Coat Ceremony tradition

(WJRT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing will honor students during its traditional White Coat Ceremony.

The White Coat Ceremony tradition marks a student’s transition from pre-nursing into clinical practice.

During the ceremony the white coat is placed upon each student’s shoulders by nursing faculty, with the ceremony concluding with the recitation the Nurses Pledge.

College of Nursing Dean, Laura Clayton, described the White Coat Ceremony as a customary occasion that symbolizes the transition into clinical practice and providing compassionate care.

“The White Coat Ceremony is designed as a rite of passage to emphasize the importance of compassionate patient care at the beginning of students’ nursing education journey,” Clayton said. “I have no doubt that these students will thrive under the expert guidance of our faculty and staff in the College of Nursing. Nursing School will prepare them to be highly skilled compassionate, caring nurses. We will equip them to serve as leaders, educators, researchers, advocates, critical thinkers, problem solvers and that list goes on.”

WVU Medicine Children’s Vice President for Nursing Clinical Services and Associate Chief Nursing Officer, Mary Fanning, will provide the keynote address during the ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. in Falcon Center Gym 1.

