Jeannie Louise Johnston Marsh, 96, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on August 31, 1925, a daughter of the late Cecil and Ethel Romage Johnston. She was married to Hugh J. Marsh, who preceded her in death on July 27, 2013 after 63 years of marriage. Surviving are one son, Michael Craig Marsh and his wife Anne Marie of Canton, MI; one daughter, Ceil Cole and her husband Gary of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Brian Marsh and his wife Natalie and Kara Nienhuis and her husband Ryan; and three great grandchildren, Landon, Ella and Easton. She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Brad Marsh; and one brother, Cecil “Mole” Johnston. Mrs. Marsh was a 1943 graduate of Washington Irving Hisgh School where she was a cheerleader. She was formerly a Floral Designer for Weber’s Florist and also worked at Four Seasons Florist and Jeannie’s Floral Arrangements. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Duplicate Bridge. Jeannie also loved playing golf and was a member of Sunny Croft Golf Club for over 70 years. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Marsh will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

