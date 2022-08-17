Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, an upper-level disturbance brought rain showers into West Virginia. That same disturbance will still linger today, resulting in partly cloudy skies, before it leaves tomorrow. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see some sunshine. A few isolated showers might move in, but barring that, most of us stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s, a few degrees below-average. Overnight, leftover rain chances are gone, and skies will be mostly clear. Patchy fog might form in some areas, but most of us will have good visibility. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, close to average for this time of year. Friday will also be warm, with highs in the mid-80s, and mostly sunny for most of NCWV, as a high-pressure system pushes through the area. So the workweek ends on a perfect day to go outside. Heading into Saturday and Sunday, a low-pressure system south of us lifts close to the Mountain State, bringing scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, at times. There is uncertainty as to where most of the precipitation will be, so we are watching carefully. The lesson is, however, you may need an umbrella for any outdoor activities this weekend. Then on Monday into early next week, another low-pressure system from out west will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms. So expect some more rain to start the workweek. All the while, temperatures will be in the low-80s this weekend and dropping into the upper-70s early next week. In short, today through Friday will be warm and partly sunny, and the weekend and next week will bring more rain chances.

Today: Any leftover rain showers should be gone by mid-morning. By the afternoon and evening hours, barring a few showers in the mountains and an isolated shower in the lowlands, most of us will be dry. Skies will be partly sunny. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s, a few degrees below-average for this time of year. Overall, today will be warm and quiet, with only a slight chance of rain. High: 82.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog but little chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s, a few degrees below-average for this time of year. Overall, tonight will be cool and quiet. Low: 58.

Thursday: Skies will be partly sunny, and no rain is expected. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, close to average for this time of year. Overall, tomorrow will be seasonable, with some sunshine expected. High: 82.

Friday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with little to no chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. Overall, Friday afternoon will be seasonable and sunny. It’s the perfect day for going outside. High: 87.

