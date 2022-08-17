Kim Legg announced as Director of Prevention for GameChanger

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WDTV) - GameChanger, West Virginia schools’ Substance Misuse Prevention Movement, welcomes Kim Legg as their Director of Prevention.

Legg, a Nationally Certified School Psychologist from Cabell County Schools, is a West Virginia local and Marshall University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, a Masters in Psychology, and an Education Specialist Degree.

Gov. Jim Justice expressed his excitement with having Legg join the GameChanger team.

“As a West Virginian herself, she is another shining example of how we always step up in this state to help others,” Justice said. “I have all the confidence in the world that she will do an amazing job and that her efforts will have a profound impact on the lives of so many kids.”

The duties of the new Director of Prevention will include working directly with the Prevention Education Staff and directing a team of coaches in each GameChanger school.

Legg will began her duties on Aug. 15.

