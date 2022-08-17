Monongahela National Forest set to begin selling ginseng permits

Wild ginseng plant
Wild ginseng plant(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongahela National Forest will begin selling ginseng permits for the 2022 harvest season on Monday, August 29.

A Forest Service permit is required to dig ginseng on National Forest System lands, in addition to following all state laws.

Those wanting to purchase a ginseng permit may do so Monday through Friday at the ranger stations in Parsons, Petersburg, Richwood, Bartow and Marlinton or at the Supervisor’s Office in Elkins.

Permits may also be purchased at the ranger station in White Sulphur Springs on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Monongahela National Forest ginseng permits cost $20 each. A separate permit is required for each district on the Forest.

This year, permits for any ranger district may be purchased from all offices. Each permit allows the collection of up to 95 plants from one ranger district during the Sept. 1 through Nov. 30 West Virginia ginseng season. Harvesters may purchase more than one permit.

Ginseng plants must have three or more prongs and have produced fruit this year to be legal for harvest.

When harvesting, plant the fruit on-site and then keep the rest of the plant intact. Harvest no more than 24 plants per day and have no more than 24 plants in your possession while on National Forest land.

Click here for more information about state laws concerning ginseng harvest.

For more information about Monongahela National Forest ginseng permits, click here.

