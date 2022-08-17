More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities.

The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority in Marion County is the recipient of $208,919.

“Ensuring every West Virginian has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night continues to be one of my top priorities,” Senator Manchin said. “Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse.”

“While it is important that we create communities where all West Virginians have the opportunity to lift themselves up, providing safe places to live in the interim is a critical part of helping them achieve the American Dream,” Senator Capito said.

The other $12,500 in funding will go to the Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg in Wood County.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.