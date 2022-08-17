Police release ID of man killed in fiery I-79 crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 79.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near the White Hall exit in Marion County.

State police say the truck struck a guardrail before traveling across both southbound lanes before ultimately catching fire on the Tygart River Bridge.

The driver was identified as 71-year-old Larry Lee Atha of Bridgeport.

Authorities say Atha was unable to escape the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

