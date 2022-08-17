Police release ID of man killed in fiery I-79 crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 79.
Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 79.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near the White Hall exit in Marion County.

State police say the truck struck a guardrail before traveling across both southbound lanes before ultimately catching fire on the Tygart River Bridge.

The driver was identified as 71-year-old Larry Lee Atha of Bridgeport.

Authorities say Atha was unable to escape the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
Flooding in Marion County
Reports of flooding in Marion County
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Fall Fest returns to WVU.
WVU holds first Fall Fest since 2019
NCWV Airport 'moves the mountain', ready to build terminal
NCWV Airport ‘moves the mountain’ and is ready to build terminal
NCWV Airport 'moves the mountain', ready to build terminal
NCWV Airport 'moves the mountain', ready to build terminal
Maple Lake community says airport project dirtied their lake
Maple Lake community says airport project dirtied their lake