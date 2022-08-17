Robinson Grand to host fundraising concert to preserve cemeteries

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand is preparing to host a fundraising concert to assist in restoring respect, dignity and honor to distressed cemeteries.

“Chaos Brings Honor” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 to raise money that will assist the Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance.

The fundraising concert will feature FLAW, The Fall of Babylon and ScareTape.

“The HCWVCPA got its start as a community based group of volunteers that came together in the late summer of 2011 to provide care for the former IOOF Cemetery on S. Chestnut St. in Clarksburg,” said Sean Jedju, the Alliance’s president. “Since 2011 HCWVCPA has grown and now owns three cemeteries in Harrison County, WV, and has provided support services to several others.”

FLAW is a band that is re-emerging on the strength of renewed focus and energy, and that energy is captured on the lead single from Divided We Fall, a song called “Live and Breathe” that is a vessel of raw human experience and emotion.

Joining FLAW is Pittsburgh’s Fall of Babylon, a death metal band officially formed in 2020. With influences like Gojira, Fall of Babylon strives to be the next generation of heavy, fast, aggressive music.

ScareTape, a local band from Shinnston, will open the concert.

“With this event we hope to bring awareness, raise funds, and show that cemetery preservation isn’t held to any one specific demographic but is an issue and concern crossing all genres, lifestyles, cultures, and socioeconomic classes,” said Jedju. “In other words, it’s an issue we all should be concerned with.”

Tickets are on sale now and start at $15. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the ticket office at 855-773-6283.

