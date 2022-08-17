Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice

FILE - Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, an American journalist who has been...
FILE - Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, an American journalist who has been missing in Syria since August 2012, hold up photos of him during a new conference, at the Press Club, in Beirut, Lebanon, July 20, 2017.(Source: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) - Syria denied on Wednesday it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans after President Joe Biden accused the Syrian government of detaining him.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Damascus “denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen on its territories.”

Biden’s comments last week came in a statement released by the White House to mark the 10th anniversary of Tice’s abduction, which took place when he was in Syria covering its lengthy conflict. Biden’s remarks were the clearest indication so far that the U.S. is certain Tice is being held by the government of President Bashar Assad.

Tice went missing shortly after his 31st birthday on Aug. 14, 2012 at a checkpoint in a contested area west of the capital Damascus. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men, saying “Oh, Jesus.” He has not been heard from since.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
Flooding in Marion County
Reports of flooding in Marion County
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

A Louisiana mother has a week to decide whether to carry her baby to term, even though she says...
Mother claims she was denied abortion despite baby’s fatal condition
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
Police said in a statement that there is no suspicion of a criminal act, but that the...
Family remembers man, 77, killed while crossing drawbridge
Route, a 10-month-old Capuchin monkey, accidentally dialed 911 while playing with a cellphone...
Mischievous monkey calls 911, sending deputies to zoo