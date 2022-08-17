Taylor County road closes due to road collapse

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Taylor County has been closed for emergency repairs.

Officials said Taylor County Route 6, Nuzum Road, has been closed at mile marker 0.40, the entrance to Fairfield Drive.

The road is expected to be completely closed until approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 for pipe replacement and road stabilization.

Fairfield Drive will not be accessible from the Harrison County end of County Route 50/15, Middleville Road.

Officials said the alternate route is County Route 3, Meadland Road, left onto Taylor County Route 3/8, Middleville, and back to Nuzum Road.

All traffic, including emergency service and school vehicles, must use alternate routes.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

