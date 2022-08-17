Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.(HNN File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) – A toddler was killed after being hit by an Amazon van, according to police.

The Irvine Police Department said preliminary investigations show a 23-month-old girl was hit in a parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police said the Amazon van was being driven by a third-party contractor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
Flooding in Marion County
Reports of flooding in Marion County
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Robinson Grand to host fundraising concert to preserve cemeteries
Sole survivor of White House lightning strike is on the road to recovery
HHS is expected to issue "operational guidelines" to prepare for updated COVID-19 boosters next...
Biden administration expected to release new COVID-19 booster guidelines
By mid-October, hearing aids will be available over-the-counter. (CNN, ADOBE)
Historic FDA ruling allows for over-the-counter hearing aids
WVU holds first Fall Fest since 2019