Several NCWV school districts welcome students back for first day

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s that time of year again where mornings are filled with school bus stop signs and flashing lights.

Upshur, Barbour, Randolph and Gilmer Counties all started Wednesday off by welcoming in new students for the first day of class.

It’s also the first day back in years without many COVID-19 restrictions.

At Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon, that was cause for celebration.

“We’ve had staff members at both ends and all over the building welcoming our kids back with balloons and dangly things on the ceiling and a special arch way for them to walk under so it’s been a great first day we are happy to have everyone back,” said Principal Shannon Lewis.

That special greeting putting smiles on students face as they started their new year.

“A little bit happier. It makes me feel safe”, Olivia, a kindergartener.

The theme for this school year is “Oh the places you’ll go,” and Principal Lewis wants to make sure all her students know they are destined for greatness and to dream big.

“So we chose this theme because we want to celebrate the success our students have. We want to talk about oh the places they can go and the things they can achieve, and we also want to provide experiences for our students and let them experience life and give them opportunities they might not otherwise have.”

