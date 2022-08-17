WVU woman’s soccer searching for consistency with multiple super seniors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s soccer opens their season this Thursday against Indiana, a year in which the team feels a standard to live up to after breaking the 21 year streak of NCAA Tournament appearances last season.

Having multiple super seniors back in Jordan Brewser, Lauren Segalla and Maddie Murphy excites Head Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.

The Gold and Blue had their first true offseason in two years, allowing them to focus on developing an understanding of who they are and what they want to do this upcoming season.

There has also been a focus on understanding what each player’s job is on the field, consistency, and what is going to hold them together to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

The team has more depth and houses better balance than last season, and at the end of the day, players come to West Virginia to play soccer and win. That’s the expectation.

“Mentally, physically, technically, tactility, we have to be sharper, and in order to be sharper, you got to go back to failure, and failures your best motivator,” Coach Izzo-Brown said. “Pressure’s a privilege, 21 straight NCAA tournaments, there’s an expectation there. There’s an expectation of greatness, and when that happens, I have to live up to that because I am the one that is the leader, and I should be accountable for that, so it’s really important for me to go back and reflect and really understand. Here are the breakdowns because it starts with me and then do everything in my power that that situation isn’t a repeat. You know we’re all hunting greatness and greatest is just consistency, and that’s what we lacked last year.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.