WVU women’s soccer selected to finish 3rd in preseason poll

WVU women’s soccer
WVU women’s soccer(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s women’s soccer team was selected to finish third in the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers were one of four Big 12 squads to receive at least one first-place vote, tallying 60 points for the third-place slot.

Defending Big 12 champion TCU was selected first with seven first-place votes and 78 points, while Texas was just ahead of WVU with 66 points and one first-place vote.

Texas Tech and Oklahoma State rounded out the top five.

The conference poll was based on the votes of the league’s 10 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

West Virginia is coming off a 10-5-5 overall mark in 2021, including a 3-3-3 record in conference play.

The Mountaineers return 18 letterwinners from last season, as well as eight starters.

In all, WVU has claimed nine total Big 12 titles (five regular season, four tournament) since joining the league in 2012.

WVU opens its 27th season of competition against first-time opponent Indiana on Thursday, August 18.

Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MM 143 - MM 146 Sunday, Aug. 14
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
Edward Barker
West Union man charged after 7 children found living in ‘filthy’ home
Semi-truck fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
John Lawson Magruder
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation

Latest News

WVU women's soccer
WVU woman’s soccer searching for consistency with multiple super seniors
Fairmont State football
Fairmont State aims to develop youthful stars this season
Jordan Brewster
Jordan Brewster named to Preseason All Big-12 Women’s Soccer Team
WVU Offensive Line
WVU offensive line prepares for blitzing Pitt defense