WVU women’s soccer selected to finish 3rd in preseason poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s women’s soccer team was selected to finish third in the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers were one of four Big 12 squads to receive at least one first-place vote, tallying 60 points for the third-place slot.

Defending Big 12 champion TCU was selected first with seven first-place votes and 78 points, while Texas was just ahead of WVU with 66 points and one first-place vote.

Texas Tech and Oklahoma State rounded out the top five.

The conference poll was based on the votes of the league’s 10 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

West Virginia is coming off a 10-5-5 overall mark in 2021, including a 3-3-3 record in conference play.

The Mountaineers return 18 letterwinners from last season, as well as eight starters.

In all, WVU has claimed nine total Big 12 titles (five regular season, four tournament) since joining the league in 2012.

WVU opens its 27th season of competition against first-time opponent Indiana on Thursday, August 18.

Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown is set for 7 p.m. ET.

