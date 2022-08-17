WVU’s offensive line puts pressure on little things during fall camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU offensive line has been putting pressure on the little things during fall camp as they make improvements and making playing hard a premium.

Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore is starting to see the group come together.

Moore highlights three players that have made notable changes: Doug Nester, Zach Fraizer and Wyatt Mylum.

Nester is described as a Swiss Army Knife. He can snap, play guard and tackle.

Fraizer has shown growth, especially with seeing leverage of linebackers. It’s a benefit to him and the entire line because he makes sure they see what he sees. More also gives Fraizer credit for his speed, something he says a lot of people don’t notice about him.

It’s all about progress for Mylum. Moore coins him as being a great mentor and super competitive. He’s continued to get stronger and mature. As Coach Moore says, when he crosses that line, he’s ready for blood. .

Looking at the line as a whole, Moore said eight guys are ready as of this week to play on Sept. 1, and they’re looking for two more.

“Trying to put pressure on doing the little things right, because you guys al’ know as well as I do, you can’t go out there and play with four O-linemen,” Offensive Line Coach Moore said. “You go out there and play with four o-linemen it’s a long day, so rally putting a lot of pressure on doing the little things right, attention to detail, physically were way better. Wyatt’s way stronger than he was, Fraizer’s stronger, Doug’s got himself in better shape, just all the whole room has gotten physically more to what we’re trying to get to.”

