Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, woman flown to the hospital

Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, 1 being flown to the hospital
Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, 1 being flown to the hospital(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A call initially for a smoke investigation turned into a working structure fire Thursday afternoon in Bridgeport.

Multiple emergency crews responded to the structure fire on Westwood Avenue just after 2 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said one woman is being flown to the hospital. Her injuries are not known at this time.

The fire was contained in the kitchen, but there is “extensive smoke damage” throughout the home, according to Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart.

Responding agencies include Anmoore, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Stonewood Fire Departments. Bridgeport police and Anmoore EMS also responded.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
Semi-truck fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
Taylor County road closes due to road collapse
Rising BU junior and student athlete Caitlyn Gable died at the age of 20.
Rising BU junior, student athlete dies
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County

Latest News

Friends With Paws therapy dog program
Next 7 schools to receive therapy dogs announced
Families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
WVU Medicine warns of scam calls
Frankenberry named WVa Democratic Party executive director