Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, woman flown to the hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A call initially for a smoke investigation turned into a working structure fire Thursday afternoon in Bridgeport.

Multiple emergency crews responded to the structure fire on Westwood Avenue just after 2 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said one woman is being flown to the hospital. Her injuries are not known at this time.

The fire was contained in the kitchen, but there is “extensive smoke damage” throughout the home, according to Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart.

Responding agencies include Anmoore, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Stonewood Fire Departments. Bridgeport police and Anmoore EMS also responded.

