Estate sale to benefit WV hospice

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Heston Farm is holding a large estate sale until 27th, or while supplies last.

They may not last long. Dozens of people showed up Thursday to take a look through the items.

This sale consists of a series of housewares donated by farm owners, Julie smith and Mickey Heston.

Cindy Woodyard, West Virginia Hospice Vice President of Public Affairs, described the style of these items as “eclectic.”

“There’s a lot of very interesting art, glassware from the area, hand blown,” said Woodyard. “There’s some Fiestaware, a lot of textiles upstairs, and some furniture. It’s like a pop up sale.”

People have been filling the parking lot and making lots of purchases.

Woodyard said she expects everything to sell out quickly.

“We’ve been very busy. We had a line this morning,” said Woodyard. “Before we opened, we got here at 8 and we had a few people waiting, and at the rate we’re going, we’re probably going to be sold out well before the 27th.”

West Virginia Hospice President and CEO, Marlene Davis, said the response from the community has been great, and they are thankful.

“The response so far has been mind-blowing,” said Davis. “It’s so great, just the hearts of people coming out and just wanting to help a really great cause, a cause that’s been here in these counties for 40 years. We’re just really happy about that, and just so grateful.”

100% of the proceeds will be donated to West Virginia Caring Hospice.

West Virginia Hospice is planning to put these funds toward items that will help benefit patient lives.

