Frankenberry named WVa Democratic Party executive director

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ryan Frankenberry has been named executive director of the West Virginia Democratic Party.

Frankenberry most recently served as executive director of the grassroots West Virginia Working Families Party. He also served as political director of the American Federation of Teachers’ West Virginia chapter as well as working in candidate campaigns for political office.

State Democratic Party chair Mike Pushkin said in a statement Wednesday that Frankenberry “is a strategic, driven, and principled leader who has shown that progressive ideas and political success are not mutually exclusive in our state.”

