Geomagnetic storm: Northern lights to be visible as far south as Oregon, Pennsylvania

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the aurora borealis might be visible across the northern U.S. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans may get a glimpse of an amazing nature show this week without leaving the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun over the weekend are headed towards Earth. Those eruptions could cause intense geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch until Friday and reports those storms could shift the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, further south.

That means if weather permits, people as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon may be able to see the light show.

The agency notes that the geomagnetic storms could also disrupt the electric power grid and select radio and satellite operations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Flooding in Marion County
Reports of flooding in Marion County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The announcements come after Beijing launched military drills that included firing...
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support
FILE - Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.
9/11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury