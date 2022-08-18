One killed in I-79 southbound crash, exit ramp remains shut down

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Officials confirmed with 5 News there was one person killed in the accident.

There were no other injuries in the crash, officials said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple emergency crews responded to an accident southbound on I-79 Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which happened near mile marker 117, was called in around 3:45 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials could not confirm with 5 News if there was a fatality in the accident, but the medical examiner was one of the responding agencies.

A 5 News reporter on the scene says the exit 117 offramp is shut down but all lanes of I-79 are open.

Other responding agencies include Anmoore, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Stonewood Fire Departments. Anmoore Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control also responded to the crash with the WVDOH.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

