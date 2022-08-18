Mon County deputy federally charged with using excessive force, covering it up

(VERONICA OGBE)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - A federal court unsealed a two-count indictment Thursday against a Monongalia County deputy.

The indictment is against Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, for allegedly depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and for writing a false report to cover it up, officials said.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018, while on duty, Deputy Kuretza subjected the victim to excessive force by punching and elbowing him in the face and, after the victim was handcuffed, spraying him with pepper spray and striking him.

Officials said the offense resulted in bodily injury and included the use of a dangerous weapon. The indictment further alleges that Deputy Kuretza falsified his use of force report by claiming he used pepper spray before the victim was handcuffed, and by omitting any documentation of post-handcuffing force.

Kuretza was arrested early Thursday morning and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance later on Thursday.

If convicted, officials said Kuretza faces up to 10 years in prison for the civil rights violation and up to 20 years in prison for falsifying the report.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld for the Northern District of West Virginia and Special Agent in Charge Michael D. Nordwall of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office announced the indictment.

The FBI is investigating the case, with the support of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner for the Northern District of West Virginia and Trial Attorney Kyle Boynton of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

Deputy Kuretza has been placed on administrative leave as of Thursday, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

An indictment is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
Semi-truck fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
Taylor County road closes due to road collapse
Rising BU junior and student athlete Caitlyn Gable died at the age of 20.
Rising BU junior, student athlete dies
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County

Latest News

W. Franklin Evans
WVa college board declines to extend president’s contract
West Virginia 2022 Fall Foliage Map
West Virginia’s Tourism Dept. releases fall foliage map
Marion County Chamber of Commerce holds 68th annual dinner.
Senator Capito speaks at Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner
Dr. Rahul Gupta took part Wednesday in several events in Charleston, including a roundtable...
Day 2 of White House Drug Czar’s visit to West Virginia