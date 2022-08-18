New sense of urgency for Morgantown Mohigans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The last two years of work have built up to what Morgantown football expects to be this year.

“I’m just pleased at where they are and that they’ve been able to retain. What we’ve gone over, kids are working hard, they’re buying into what were doing and what more could you ask for,” said Head Coach Sean Biser.

It felt a little smoother this time around hitting the turf.

“This year, first few days we came out here and it’s just flowing, and everybody is working together better than we really ever have before with Coach Biser,” senior Hank Marlin said.

That feeling is largely due to a new found comfortability and confidence with the Mohigan’s offense, allowing the red and blue to now focus on the little details that make the biggest differences.

The experience of a true offseason has played a huge part in the Mohigans progression along with increased toughness and playing as a team.

“Urgency to get after it, last year we were kind of waited around, waited around to finally turn the switch, and I feel like that switch is flipped a little earlier,” said Maddox Bowers, a senior.

Morgantown saw a decent amount of injuries last season, but gray clouds can bring sunny skies as now they have a lot of those Mohigans back and healthy in addition to the players that stepped up and gained the experience they otherwise would not have gotten.

“We have a lot of depth at each position, more so than we’ve had in my previous years at least, and I just feel like all the guys that are in their positions fit into the positions really well,” Marlin said.

Some of their biggest advantages lie in their discipline and mentality.

“It’s more of an attitude change just trying to hold ourselves to a higher standard and really just try to be better than last year,” senior Eli Stahara said.

Competition is fueling Morgantown at their core right now, ready to leave their seniors with a next-level type of season.

“Doesn’t feel real to be honest with you,” Stahara said. “It feels like it came and way to fast, but now that’s its the last year, I just think we gotta go all the way.”

