Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.

William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.

Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.

It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

