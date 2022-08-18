Rides create lasting memories at the State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fair rides like the Ferris Wheel, the Himalaya and the Wild Mouse have been around nearly as long as the fair itself. For almost a century, they have touched the lives of and created memories for millions of people.

“We’re all about memories in our family,” said Wendy Armstrong, who was at the fair with her daughters and niece. “I have one that’s a senior, so after next year, she’s gone to college, so making this time with us is very special.”

Nick Cornwell was also enjoying the atmosphere at the fair on Thursday. He says the state fair is a great place to bring his kids.

“It feels great to be able to take them and let them do what they wanna do and explore all the stuff that I got to do when I was little that they’ve never gotten to do ever, so it’s fun to see the lights come on. They’re experiencing things for the first time that we take for granted.”

And behind every great ride is the operator, who gets to see firsthand how these memories form each and every year. This includes Brian Digisi. He’s been running the fair rides for more than twenty years.

Digisi says his favorite part is seeing happy children and families.

“It feels good to put a smile on all the kids’ faces,” he shared. “It makes them happy.”

The State Fair of West Virginia offers dozens of rides. Some are more thrill-seeking, while others are a little more tame, but, regardless of their speed or scare factor, they all hold a special place in the hearts of fairgoers.

