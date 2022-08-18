Senator Capito speaks at Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Chamber of Commerce held its 68th Annual Dinner at Fairmont State University to recognize businesses in the community for their work over the past year.

The 2022 keynote speaker was Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Before the dinner, Capito spoke to 5 News about some things she felt needed to be focused on in West Virginia and across the country.

She explained housing was a priority on the state’s infrastructure plans. Capito added that getting rid of dilapidated structures was a first step that Marion County had already started.

Capito also talked about inflation and how that affected families.

“What does that really mean? That really means you’re paying almost 10% more for every good every service. You know, gasoline has gone up. It’s coming down ever so slightly, but it is still up. We see the price of food and goods,” she said.

Capito noted that inflation had been as high as 9.1%. It was not getting any better.

“The young families, those in the lower and mid-income wage earners their money just doesn’t go as far,” she explained.

She said the new legislation passed by the President regarding inflation would not help the rate.

“We’ve got to get inflation under control. Quite frankly, the bill that was just passed and signed by the President does not do that. As a matter of fact, it keeps inflation where it is. Which is very damaging to all of us,” Capito remarked.

However, she said she was grateful to speak with Marion County residents regarding any concerns they had and see what they needed in their county.

