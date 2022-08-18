‘Taking the high ground’ is at the core of Philip-Barbour Colts

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip-Barbour football has gone above and beyond in building chemistry between their players, including a week at Camp Crucible, where they lived together and learned the importance of taking the high ground in all aspects of life.

“In battle, if you have the high ground, you have the advantage, but we’re looking at, in the classroom, if you’re doing everything right and you’re doing all your assignments and sitting in the front row and asking all the questions, you’re gonna be at an advantage academically. If you go out in the world into the workforce, if you’re making the right decision, you’re gonna have the advantage. You’re gonna be in the high ground in that too, so that’s what were trying to instill into hem, always be in a position of strength and never try to play from behind,” Head Coach Nick Mayle said.

The leadership this season is impeccable. Combined with their new found competitiveness and tightness as a team, it’s a recipe for potential success.

“We’re a lot closer than I’ve ever seen from a football team like I’ve never been so like band of brothers with a team before,” said Kemper Longwood, a senior.

“We talk about iron sharpens iron, so that’s what we’re trying to get at and that’s the big difference,” Mayle said.

Nick Mayle may only have one full year under his belt as head coach, but his message has been deeply received by the Colts.

“We’ve changed the mindset of a lot of the guys around here, and to that I mean we’ve taken on more confidence,” Mayle said. We’re playing with more competitiveness, and they’re just willing to put in the work to get where we wanna be.”

Mindset aside, PB has strong advantages in their abilities as they prepare for this fall. No weak spots on defense. Their line proving to be an anchor on offense and a powerful run game.

“Everybody holds each other accountable, everybody has fun, everybody knows their job. There’s not pointing fingers if someone messes up, its ‘Yes sir I’ll fix it,’ everybody picks up there own slack. There’s no man left behind,” said Ethan Floyd, a senior.

The major breakthroughs the team has seen in team bonding and building is hard not to notice and a strength that could bring big success to PB football.

