Train crashes into car in McDowell County

LANDGRAFF, W.Va. (WVVA) - The chief of Kimball’s Fire Department, Jimmy Gianato says a Norfolk Southern train hit a car at the intersection of Route 52 and Empire Street in Landgraff. Firefighters got the call at about 1:30pm on Thursday. Gianato says the train hit the car and pinned it between the train and a train trestle.

The car then caught fire. No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash and the fire has been put out. It’s unclear at this time why the car was on the tracks at the same time as the train.

“When we pulled up there was heavy smoke coming from the side of the train where the locomotive was. We initially put the fire out on the side trying to make sure we didn’t have a larger fire with the locomotive,” said Gianato.

Norfolk Southern issued a statement saying: “We’re grateful the occupants got out of the car before the collision, and that there were no injuries to them or our crew. Railroad crossings can be dangerous and always require extra care from drivers.”

