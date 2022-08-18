West Virginia’s Tourism Dept. releases fall foliage map

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Tourism has released it’s fall foliage map for 2022.

The following is when counties in north-central West Virginia are expected to see their estimated peak foliage:

Late September: Tucker County Randolph County

Early October: Preston County Barbour County Upshur County Webster County portions of Pocahontas County portions of Monongalia County portions of Taylor County portions of Marion County

Mid October: Monongalia County Marion County Harrison County Lewis County Doddridge County Ritchie County Gilmer County Braxton County portions of Taylor County portions of Barbour County portions of Upshur County



Only portions of Pocahontas County is expected to see peak foliage in late October in NCWV.

The map below shows the fall foliage map for the entire state.

West Virginia 2022 Fall Foliage Map (West Virginia Department of Tourism)

