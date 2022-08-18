WVa college board declines to extend president’s contract

W. Franklin Evans
W. Franklin Evans(West Liberty University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (AP) — The board of a small college in West Virginia has declined to extend the contract of the school’s president nine months after censuring him for plagiarizing some speeches.

West Liberty University announced the vote by the 12-member Board of Governors on Wednesday on the proposed one-year extension for W. Franklin Evans. His contract expires on Dec. 31.

Evans became the first Black president at West Liberty in January 2021. He previously served as president of Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina.

Evans was accused of using quotes from several sources without attributing them during various speeches. Evans later apologized in a letter to West Liberty.

An attempt by the board to fire Evans narrowly failed last October. The following month the board censured him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
Semi-truck fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
Taylor County road closes due to road collapse
Rising BU junior and student athlete Caitlyn Gable died at the age of 20.
Rising BU junior, student athlete dies
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County

Latest News

Mon County deputy federally charged with using excessive force, covering it up
West Virginia 2022 Fall Foliage Map
West Virginia’s Tourism Dept. releases fall foliage map
Marion County Chamber of Commerce holds 68th annual dinner.
Senator Capito speaks at Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner
Dr. Rahul Gupta took part Wednesday in several events in Charleston, including a roundtable...
Day 2 of White House Drug Czar’s visit to West Virginia