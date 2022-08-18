WVa college board declines to extend president’s contract

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (AP) — The board of a small college in West Virginia has declined to extend the contract of the school’s president nine months after censuring him for plagiarizing some speeches.

West Liberty University announced the vote by the 12-member Board of Governors on Wednesday on the proposed one-year extension for W. Franklin Evans. His contract expires on Dec. 31.

Evans became the first Black president at West Liberty in January 2021. He previously served as president of Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina.

Evans was accused of using quotes from several sources without attributing them during various speeches. Evans later apologized in a letter to West Liberty.

An attempt by the board to fire Evans narrowly failed last October. The following month the board censured him.

