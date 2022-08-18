WVU Medicine warns of scam calls

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine received a report that a patient received a scam call from someone saying he worked for WVU Medicine.

According to a post on Twitter, the patient’s phone number was displayed on the caller ID.

Officials said the caller asked the patient to verify her name and address and asked to provide a Social Security number to receive a “gold card” from WVU Medicine.

WVU Medicine says it does not issue gold cards to patients.

Anyone who receives a questionable call is asked to hang up immediately.

