WVU Medicine warns of scam calls

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine received a report that a patient received a scam call from someone saying he worked for WVU Medicine.

According to a post on Twitter, the patient’s phone number was displayed on the caller ID.

Officials said the caller asked the patient to verify her name and address and asked to provide a Social Security number to receive a “gold card” from WVU Medicine.

WVU Medicine says it does not issue gold cards to patients.

Anyone who receives a questionable call is asked to hang up immediately.

