Bridge Sports Complex to hold job fair for part-time positions

(The Bridge Sports Complex)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex is seeking part-time staff to fulfill hiring needs across most departments.

Open interviews for part-time positions will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. at The Bridge on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Hiring will take place for the following positions:

  • Lifeguards
  • Concessions staff
  • Clip n’ Climb staff
  • Lil’ Trolls coaches
  • After school program staff
  • Front desk attendants

Anyone interested in interviewing is encouraged to register online here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical examiner called in I-79 southbound crash, exit ramp shut down
One killed in I-79 southbound crash
Mon County deputy federally charged with using excessive force, covering it up
Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, 1 being flown to the hospital
Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, woman flown to the hospital

Latest News

Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
West Virginia court to hear appeal of school voucher ruling
Big Daddy Guns
Protect Morgantown invite Hardy World LLC to recent meeting
On Thursday, Dr. Rahul Gupta traveled to Hurricane, Charleston, and Huntington to talk with...
Dr. Gupta discusses drug recovery efforts in West Virginia