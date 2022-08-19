Bridge Sports Complex to hold job fair for part-time positions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex is seeking part-time staff to fulfill hiring needs across most departments.

Open interviews for part-time positions will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. at The Bridge on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Hiring will take place for the following positions:

Lifeguards

Concessions staff

Clip n’ Climb staff

Lil’ Trolls coaches

After school program staff

Front desk attendants

Anyone interested in interviewing is encouraged to register online here.

