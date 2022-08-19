Bridge Sports Complex to hold job fair for part-time positions
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex is seeking part-time staff to fulfill hiring needs across most departments.
Open interviews for part-time positions will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. at The Bridge on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Hiring will take place for the following positions:
- Lifeguards
- Concessions staff
- Clip n’ Climb staff
- Lil’ Trolls coaches
- After school program staff
- Front desk attendants
Anyone interested in interviewing is encouraged to register online here.
