Henry Dale VanGilder, 97, of Fairmont Levels Community passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home. He was born February 1, 1925, in Fairmont a son of the late Thomas Lee and Ida Corbin VanGilder. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ethel Hickman VanGilder.

Henry is survived by his son Garry VanGilder and his wife Susan of Fairmont, and his daughter Loretta Price of Salem, Ohio; three grandchildren Michael VanGilder of Fairmont, Dr. Carla Price of Georgia, and Rebecca Goldstein of Arizona; six great grandchildren Annabel, Lydia, and Lola Suplita, Alexander and Kaylie Goldstein and Caleb Canady; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Henry was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Lindsey, Thomas and Edward VanGilder, one sister Mary Francis Herron and his son-in-law Carl Harvey Price.

Henry maintained the family farm and retired from Consolidated Coal Company. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Zion Mausoleum where the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard will perform full military rites assisted by the U.S. Army.

Memories and sympathy may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

