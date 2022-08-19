Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was much nicer than the past few days, with highs in the low-80s and sunny skies. Today will also be nice, but after today, an active weather pattern will mean rain chances for the next few days. Today, skies will start out clear and sunny in the morning, before clouds build into WV, mostly in the eastern half, during the afternoon. A few isolated showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, will also push in during the afternoon and evening, mostly in the eastern half of I-79. Not much rain is expected, about a couple tenths of an inch of rain at most. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds and a low chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s, close to average for mid-August. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Not much is expected, however, and most areas will likely stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, close to average for late-August. Then on Sunday afternoon, a low-pressure system out west will start pushing in, bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. That system will stick around for Monday as well, and even into Tuesday, rain showers will stick around during the morning and afternoon. Rainfall totals are uncertain this far out, but still, you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Towards the middle of the week, the rain leaves and our region is left with partly cloudy skies. All the while, temperatures go from the 80s over the weekend to the upper-70s to low-80s early next week. In short, today will be a decent end to the workweek, and rain showers and thunderstorms will start pushing in this weekend and next week.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the eastern half of our region, and a slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon and evening. So there is a small chance of an area seeing light rain. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. So you may need a water bottle. Overall, expect a warm, sunny afternoon, with a slight chance of rain. High: 87.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but rain chances will be on the low side. So we should not see any rain. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid-60s. Overall, expect a mild, quiet night. Low: 65.

Saturday: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with a few clouds pushing through at times. A few isolated showers may also push in during the afternoon and evening, but not much rain is expected, and because they are isolated, most of us will stay dry. High: 88.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into WV throughout the day, mostly in the afternoon and evening. So our region will see rain, and even a few downpours, which could affect your commute at times. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the low-80s, close to average for this time of year. Overall, Sunday will be warm and rainy, with a chance of thunderstorms. High: 83.

