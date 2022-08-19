Joyce Arlene Spatafore, age 72, of Bridgeport, WV passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on August 18, 2022.

She was born December 7, 1949 in Grafton, WV to the late William Howard Lynch and Mary “Louise” Ellison Harris

She is survived by her husband, Joe Spatafore, whom she married on January 24, 1970 and her 5 children: daughter Jennifer Trippett, and husband Kevin; Jack Spatafore, and wife Maria; Janelle DeMarco, and husband Bill; Jeanette Laverdierre, and husband Lorrain; Joe Spatafore II, and wife Dominique. Twelve grandchildren: Kalee Hoskinson, and husband Logan; Shania Keck, and husband Michael; Olivia, Anthony, Jack, and Nina Spatafore; Dayton, Easton, and Bryton DeMarco; Macie Laverdierre; and Trey and Luca Spatafore. Three great-grandchildren: Beckham and Mccartney Hoskinson; and Tripp Keck. Four sisters: Retha Ball, and husband Bill; Tina Farley; Mary Metzgar; and Robin Lewis.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Howard “Butch” Lynch, infant brother Claude Lynch, and her Mamaw Mae.

Joyce graduated from Grafton High School in 1968. She went on to receive a Business Certificate from Fairmont Business College and her license of Cosmetology at Clarksburg Beauty Academy. Joyce and Joe were the owners of several beauty salons in Bridgeport, including Joseph Michaels Salon on Main Street, which she operated for nearly 50 years. Joyce was also co-owner, along with Joe, of Cubbys Childcare Center, starting in 1996. Joyce was a tireless worker, always going the extra step to take care of her customers and business. Joyce had a deep personal relationship with the Lord. Even in her later years, as her health declined, she would repeatedly say “God is Good”. She was blessed with an exceptional understanding of Unconditional Love. This was felt by everyone who came into contact with her and will forever have a lasting impact on her children.

The family would like to thank Amanda and the staff of Amedysis Hospice as well as Pat and Robin for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherds Corner.

Friends will be received at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Sunday from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 PM in the church. Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated in the church on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Father Walter Jagela presiding. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Clarksburg, WV.

Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

The Spatafore family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

