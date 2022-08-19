Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | August 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! It’s been a comfortable, mostly sunny day for those of us in the north and west, but others in the south and east have seen some afternoon shower and storm activity. This activity is driven by daytime heating, so after sunset, anything remaining will taper off. Clouds will be diminishing as well, so mostly clear skies will persist through most of the night and tomorrow morning. A bit of patchy fog in some river is possible tomorrow morning as well. Heading into the afternoon, clouds will steadily increase, and a few more diurnal showers may take place in the same areas that saw them today. Any showers that do arise tomorrow afternoon will be very light in intensity, and will dissipate after sunset. It’s Sunday that we turn our attention to for the true rain event. After sunrise, our entire area is likely to be seeing some type of activity, whether it be light showers, or thunderstorms. This will be continuing throughout the entire day, accumulating anywhere from 0.5-1″ of rain around the area, depending on where heavier showers in thunderstorms take place. Overnight, activity will calm down, but afternoon storms are likely again for both Monday and Tuesday, moreso on Monday. Temperatures over the course of these rainy days will take a hit, but will return to normal low/mid-80s by midweek with the return of high pressure and sunshine.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. High: 88

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 81

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 79

