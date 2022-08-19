Man refuses to comply with orders, closes highway for two hours, officers say

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Preston County after officers said he refused to comply with orders in a situation that shut down a highway for about two hours.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the the Brandonville area Friday morning for a reported domestic violence situation, according to the PCSO.

When law enforcement arrived, they reportedly attempted to make contact with Daniel Henson who refused to exit the home.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was contacted and responded, and a crisis negotiator was able to talk Henson into exiting the home, authorities said.

However, officials said Henson then refused to comply with orders and a Taser was deployed. Henson was taken into custody without further incident.

The incident resulted in North Preston Highway, Rt. 26, being closed for about two hours, the release says.

Henson has been charged with domestic assault and obstructing an officer.

The PCSO was assisted on the scene by the Bruceton-Brandonville VFD and Bruceton and KAMP Ambulance Services.

