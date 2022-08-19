Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Clarksburg

(WNDU)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors on Emily Drive in Clarksburg for the first time Friday.

Zen Leaf Clarksburg, located at 254 Emily Drive, is the fourth Zen Leaf location in West Virginia. The other three are in Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling.

The location is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re excited to open Zen Leaf Clarksburg, our fourth dispensary in West Virginia, to continue serving the state’s growing medical cannabis community,” said George Archos, Founder and CEO of Verano, Zen Leaf’s parent company. “With the addition of Zen Leaf Clarksburg, we are now well-positioned to serve patients in central West Virginia, and look forward to welcoming the medical cannabis community to experience our patient-centric hospitality and care.”

According to West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis, there are currently over 11,400 approved medical cannabis patients in the state.

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 111 dispensaries and 13 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical examiner called in I-79 southbound crash, exit ramp shut down
One killed in I-79 southbound crash
Mon County deputy federally charged with using excessive force, covering it up
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, 1 being flown to the hospital
Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, woman flown to the hospital

Latest News

Permit applications for special deer hunt at Green Bank Observatory available
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
Bridge Sports Complex to hold job fair for part-time positions
West Virginia court to hear appeal of school voucher ruling