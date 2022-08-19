Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors on Emily Drive in Clarksburg for the first time Friday.

Zen Leaf Clarksburg, located at 254 Emily Drive, is the fourth Zen Leaf location in West Virginia. The other three are in Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling.

The location is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re excited to open Zen Leaf Clarksburg, our fourth dispensary in West Virginia, to continue serving the state’s growing medical cannabis community,” said George Archos, Founder and CEO of Verano, Zen Leaf’s parent company. “With the addition of Zen Leaf Clarksburg, we are now well-positioned to serve patients in central West Virginia, and look forward to welcoming the medical cannabis community to experience our patient-centric hospitality and care.”

According to West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis, there are currently over 11,400 approved medical cannabis patients in the state.

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 111 dispensaries and 13 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.