Permit applications for special deer hunt at Green Bank Observatory available

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two special resident-only controlled deer hunts have been scheduled at the Green Bank Observatory, officials said.

The special hunts have been scheduled for Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 3-4, the Observatory and WVDNR announced.

Hunters wishing to apply must do so by midnight on Aug. 29 by clicking here.

After logging into their DNR account, hunters should select “Enter a Lottery Drawing” on the home screen and select the day or days they would like to apply for by selecting “Add.” Once a selection is made, click “Proceed to Checkout.”

To complete the application, select “Complete” and choose either “individual” or “party” (up to four members in a party including the captain) then select archery/crossbow or shotgun/muzzleloader under the hunt locations and click “Save.” Make sure to check the box agreeing to the terms for purchase.

There will be no charge to hunt but select “Pay Now” to apply for the hunt.

Successful applicants will be notified by mail and issued a special letter of authorization from the Observatory with detailed instructions and regulations.

Only hunters who have made an application and have received a letter for a particular day or days may hunt. Walk-ons will not be permitted to hunt.

The four days of controlled hunts will take place within delineated areas ranging in size from 132 acres to 1,000 acres.

The maximum bag limit during the hunt is one antlerless deer per day.

Additionally, an onsite lottery will be held each day of the hunt and five hunters will be selected to hunt an either-sex deer.

Deer harvested on the site do not count toward the hunter’s annual licensed deer bag limit. However, participating hunters must possess an appropriate base West Virginia hunting license or be exempt from having to purchase a license.

All deer harvested must be checked at the official game checking station located on site.

For information about the hunt, call 304-456-2011 or 304-637-0245.

