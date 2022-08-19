Protect Morgantown invite Hardy World LLC to recent meeting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Protect Morgantown continued to work to stop Big Daddy Guns from coming to the city. They invited the owners of the building, Hardy World LLC to attend. However, no one from the business showed up.

Founder of Protect Morgantown, Jodi Hollingshead, said that she had reached out to Hardy World several times to talk about Big Daddy Guns coming to the city and hasn’t received any response.

“We thought we would make the opportunity for them to come and address us. Tell us, what’s the story? What’s going on here? Why a gun store downtown Morgantown?” she explained.

While a representative from Hardy World did not show up to the meeting. Hollingshead said they planned to continue reaching out.

They planned to create a video that would be delivered to Hardy World virtually and physically by members of Protect Morgantown regarding their concerns.

Hollingshead said they planned to be persistent and hoped to get answers regarding the group’s concerns.

